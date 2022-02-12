RInfra Dec qtr loss at Rs 107 cr

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 80.08 crore in the year-ago period, RInfra said in a filing to BSE.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 4,281.45 crore compared to Rs 4,010.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, it said.

Total expenses during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 4,828 crore from Rs 4,950.69 crore.

