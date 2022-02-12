Left Menu

LANXESS elevates India MD Neelanjan Banerjee as Global Business Unit Head

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:27 IST
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS on Saturday said the company's India managing director Neelanjan Banerjee has been elevated as the Global Head of Business Unit Lubricants Additives, USA, effective July 1, 2022.

Banerjee has been Region Head, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director for LANXESS India since August 2018 and has also been an Executive Director since 2009, the company said in a statement.

The company further informed that Banerjee is taking over from Martin Saewe who moves on to become the Head of Group Initiative E-Mobility and Circular Economy.

Namitesh Roy Choudhury, currently head of Production, Technology, Safety and Environment group function (GF PTSE) India and Executive Director of LANXESS India, will succeed Banerjee as Country Representative and Managing Director of LANXESS India effective from July 1, 2022, it said.

Prior to this, Roy Choudhury was with Bayer and has more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry, it added.

