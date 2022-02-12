Left Menu

Over 760 kg drugs seized by NCB, Navy from western seaboard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:49 IST
Over 760 kg drugs seized by NCB, Navy from western seaboard
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said it has seized over 763 kg of drugs, worth about Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, from the high seas on the western flank of the country in a joint operation with the Navy.

The seizure includes 529 kg of ''very high quality hashish (charas)'', 234 kg of the ''finest quality of crystal methamphetamine'' and some quantity of heroin, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement.

''This is the first such operation in which the apprehension has been made in high seas. The input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas was developed by NCB and shared with Naval intelligence unit, leading to a joint operation,'' it said.

The catch is stated to have been made along the country's western coast and the consignment, packed in multiple bags, has been brought to the Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

Officials did not immediately say the exact location from where the vessels carrying the narcotics were intercepted by the NCB and the Navy personnel, citing ''security reasons''.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, the NCB said.

''The present seizure has dealt a telling blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and using maritime route for proliferation of drugs in India and other countries,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022