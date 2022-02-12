Left Menu

India-US goods trade up 45 pc to USD 113 bn in 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:23 IST
The bilateral trade between India and the US rose by 45 per cent to USD 113 billion in 2021 compared to USD 78 billion in the previous year.

Both the countries have made a commitment to facilitate actions necessary for increasing the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion.

''India-US goods trade sets a new record! Goods trade witnessed a 45 per cent jump in 2021 from 2020 to reach a historic high of USD 113 billion,'' Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

