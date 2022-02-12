Maha: Three killed; one injured after car overturns on highway

Three members of a family were killed and one critically injured after their speeding car overturned due to a tyre burst on a highway in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.20 pm near Kondhali, around 60 km from the district headquarters, on Amravati Road, an official said.

The four members of a family were travelling to Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) from Akola, when Archana Agrawal (57), who was driving, lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst, he said. The car rammed into a divider and flipped thrice, before landing on the other side of the highway, the official said. Jabalpur residents Anupam Vinod Gupta (55), his wife Renuka (50) and son Akshad (25) were killed on the spot, while Gwalior resident Agrawal, who is Anupam's sister, was critically injured, he said. The deceased suffered severe head injuries due to the impact of the crash, the official said, adding that the injured woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur.

