Left Menu

Siti Networks Q3 net loss at Rs 61.56 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:27 IST
Siti Networks Q3 net loss at Rs 61.56 cr
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.66 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Siti Networks Ltd, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, said in a regulatory filing. Image Credit: Twitter (@sitinetworks)
  • Country:
  • India

Multi-system operator Siti Networks Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 61.56 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.66 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Siti Networks Ltd, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 6.16 per cent to Rs 365.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 389.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

''As of December 31, there are instances of delay in payments of obligation and borrowings, but in view of the management, there is expected revenue growth and expected increase in revenue margins under the Tariff order 2017 and other likely mitigation factors such as continued endeavour to secure additional funds by the company and its subsidiaries,'' said the Essel group firm.

Siti Networks' total expenses were at Rs 426.55 crore, down 3.78 per cent y-o-y against Rs 443.32 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022