Left Menu

Rahul Bajaj’s contribution to auto sector immense: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb. 12 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj whose contribution to the business and commercial sector through the development of the automobile sector was immense. The Chief Minister said although Hamara Bajaj is a trademark slogan, it motivated the nation towards a policy of self-reliant production.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:41 IST
Rahul Bajaj’s contribution to auto sector immense: Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Feb. 12 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj whose contribution to the business and commercial sector through the development of the automobile sector was immense. An official press release from Rao's office said products like Bajaj Scooter have become part of the public life. The Chief Minister said although ''Hamara Bajaj'' is a trademark slogan, it motivated the nation towards a policy of self-reliant production. Rao described Rahul Bajaj as a socially responsible, nationalist businessman. The Chief Minister lamented the death and the void created in the domestic industrial sector. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022