MP: Rly minister flags off 2 superfast trains on Rani Kamlapati station-Rewa route

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday flagged off in online mode two weekly superfast trains on the Rani Kamlapati station-Rewa route and re-launched a daily passenger train between Jabalpur and Nainpur.

Speaking from Delhi on the occasion, he said railways were undergoing rapid development and passenger amenities were being expanded.

The weekly superfast trains, numbered 02195 and 02196, will run on a regular basis from February 19, a release from Bhopal Division of West Central Railways said. The Jabalpur- Nainpur passenger train was stopped following the surge in COVID- 19 cases earlier, an official said.

