Trains delayed by damage to electrification infrastructure in Kerala

Train service through the Kottayam-Ernakulam route was partially affected on Saturday owing to damage in the electrification infrastructure, officials said.

They said the overhead wires and supporting infrastructure that power electric trains broke and fell on the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express at Kothanalloor near Ettumanoor at around 4 PM causing the delay of trains on the route.

Officials said the Kerala Express, which halted for over three hours, resumed its service later using diesel engines.

