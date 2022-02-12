COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Bihar
The recovery rate has exceeded 98 per cent.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift ''all restrictions'' that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge.
The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.
Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals.
Besides, schools can run ''normally'' for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.
However, COVID-19 protocol like face masks and social distancing will be expected at all places, said the notification.
The state's COVID situation has improved significantly. The active caseload, which was over 30,000 a month ago, has dropped below 1,500. The recovery rate has exceeded 98 per cent.
