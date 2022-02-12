IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers

Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL 2022 mega auction's first day here on Saturday: Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) Total players sold: 74 (Overseas 20) Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore Chennai Super Kings Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore Buys: 6, Retained: 4 MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore Delhi Capitals Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore Buys: 9, Retained: 4 Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore Buys: 5, Retained: 4 Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Mumbai Indians Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore Buys: 4, Retained: 4 Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore Buys: 10, Retained: 3 Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore Rajasthan Royals Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore Buys: 8, Retained: 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh Punjab Kings Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore Buys: 9, Retained: 2 Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh Lucknow Supergiants Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3 KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh Gujarat Titans Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3 Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.

