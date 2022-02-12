6 killed in 2 road accidents in Rajasthan

Six people were killed in two accidents in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Udaipur districts on Saturday, police said.

In Bharatpur, a tractor-trolley carrying children and women overturned after the driver lost control of it. Three girls were killed and several others were injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Princey (10), Jhanvi (8) and Pooja (18). The accident occurred when the women and children were returning from a pre-wedding function in Deeg.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolence to the families of the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

In Udaipur, a luxury vehicle rammed into the wall of a bridge, in which three persons were killed and two others were severely injured.

A family from Ahmedabad was on their way to Udaipur after visiting Mount Abu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and met with the accident in Bekariya police station area.

The deceased were identified as Rushali (38), her father and mother. Rushali's husband and daughter were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment.

