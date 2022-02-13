Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports 3 new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Feb 12

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 08:43 IST
  • China

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Sunday that three new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb 12.

Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

One was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, and was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

