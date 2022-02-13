BRIEF-Trudeau told the advisors meeting all options remain on the table -readout
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU STRESSED THAT BORDER CROSSINGS CANNOT, AND WILL NOT, REMAIN CLOSED - READOUT FROM TOP ADVISORS MEETING
* TRUDEAU TOLD THE ADVISORS MEETING THAT ALL OPTIONS REMAIN ON THE TABLE -READOUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
