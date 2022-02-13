Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace, presidential adviser says

Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace amid the escalation with Russia, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Sunday.

"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

