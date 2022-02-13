Left Menu

Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace, presidential adviser says

Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace amid the escalation with Russia, an adviser to Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Sunday. "The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:55 IST
Ukraine sees no point in closing its airspace amid the escalation with Russia, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Sunday.

"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

