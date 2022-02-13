Left Menu

4 killed as car rams into truck in Odisha's Kandhamal

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck amid fog in Odisha's Kandhamal district in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The accident happened around 3 am on the Berhampur-Phulbani Highway near Lahabadi village when they were returning home to Badisuga after attending a birthday party in Talipada.

Four people, including the driver, died at the spot, while the injured were admitted to a hospital. Their conditions were stated to be stable, officials said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Regional Transport Officer Gati Krushna Samantroy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

