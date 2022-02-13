Left Menu

Lufthansa considering suspension of air traffic in Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:01 IST
Lufthansa is considering suspending air traffic in Ukraine but has not yet made a decision, a spokesperson for the company said on Sunday.

"Lufthansa is monitoring the situation in Ukraine very closely," the spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.

