Lufthansa considering suspension of air traffic in Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:00 IST
Lufthansa is considering suspending air traffic in Ukraine but has not yet made a decision, a spokesperson for the company said on Sunday.
"Lufthansa is monitoring the situation in Ukraine very closely," the spokesperson said in response to a query from Reuters.
