Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 profit up 39 pc at Rs 76 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:34 IST
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Sunday reported a 39 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 54.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 964.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,110.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the last fiscal, Dhampur Sugar Mills had reported a net profit of Rs 228.96 crore over a total income of Rs 4,248.96 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

