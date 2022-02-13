Left Menu

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajajs sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-02-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 18:02 IST
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune
Rahul Bajaj Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honors with representatives of India Inc, politicians, and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.

The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city. Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83. Earlier, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.

Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalized India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022