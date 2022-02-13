Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune
The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajajs sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.
- Country:
- India
The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honors with representatives of India Inc, politicians, and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.
The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city. Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83. Earlier, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.
Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalized India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India U-19 World Cup squad
Indian boxer Sarjubala turns professional
ICC U19 WC: Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India squad
India administers more than 56 lakh COVID vaccine doses in last 24 hrs
India logs over 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate down to 13.39 pc