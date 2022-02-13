3 killed as bus rams into autorickshaw
Three people were killed here on Sunday when a bus rammed into the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, police said.
All the deceased were autorickshaw passengers while its driver got injured and was hospitalised, the police said.
The dead were two men in their 20s and a 50-year-old man, they said.
