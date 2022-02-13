Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in east Kolkata's Phoolbagan area on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze, which broke out around 4.35 pm, was contained by 6 pm with the help of three fire tenders, they said.

No one was injured in the blaze at the factory on Gagan Sarkar Road, they said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they added.

