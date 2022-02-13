Incomplete DPR submitted in Kerala assembly on SilverLine project: LoP

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday claimed that the detailed project report (DPR) of the SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor project submitted by the state government in the assembly was incomplete in many aspects and alleged that the Left dispensation was being hasty in moving forward with it.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, alleged that the government was more interested in getting loans for the project from foreign agencies to earn commission from that and that is why it proceeded forward with haste for land acquisition without following the legal procedures. The LoP further said, in his post, that the DPR did not contain track alignment drawings for the entire 530 kilometre stretch of the SilverLine, lacked data regarding several stations and did not have complete documentation regarding the project's techno-economic feasibility.

Satheesan said this was Kerala and not Uttar Pradesh where ''dictatorial'' decisions of the government are accepted.

His remarks come a day before Kerala High Court is set to deliver its verdict on the state government's appeals against a single judge order deferring its survey in connection with the SilverLine project.

The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that it was ''unscientific and impractical'' and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

The 530 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

