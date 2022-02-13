Left Menu

India's Life Insurance Corp plans potential record IPO

The filing also stated an embedded value of 5.39 trillion Indian rupees ($71.56 billion). The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for new offerings, with a number of companies that listed last year now trading below their offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming increases to interest rates by global central banks fighting inflationary pressures.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:04 IST
India's Life Insurance Corp plans potential record IPO

State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with the market regulator for what could be the country's largest initial public offering (IPO). India's largest insurer will be selling 316.25 million shares, according to the draft prospectus dated Feb. 13. The filing also stated an embedded value of 5.39 trillion Indian rupees ($71.56 billion).

The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for new offerings, with a number of companies that listed last year now trading below their offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming increases to interest rates by global central banks fighting inflationary pressures. The listing also comes against the backdrop of foreign investors pulling out funds from the domestic market just as the Narendra Modi-led government seeks to meet a sharply trimmed divestment target for the current financial year.

The company said its investment in government securities and T-Bills stood at 61.44 billion Indian rupees at Sept. 30. ($1 = 75.3188 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Rupam Jain in Mumbai and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022