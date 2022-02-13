Left Menu

Mumbai: Man killed, 3 in car injured after dumper overturns

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A hawker was killed and three members of a family received minor injuries after a dumper overturned on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday morning, police said.

The dumper first hit Lallu Jaiswal, who was selling bananas, killing him instantly, and then dashed into a stationary car in which two women and one man were present, all three receiving minor injuries, an official said.

''The driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him,'' the Nehru Nagar police station official said.

