Left Menu

Ruchi Soya Q3 profit up 3pc at Rs 234 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:36 IST
Ruchi Soya Q3 profit up 3pc at Rs 234 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Edible oil major Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Sunday reported a 3 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 234.07 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 227.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose by 41 per cent to Rs 6,301.19 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 4,475.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Ruchi Soya said it has strongly positioned itself with diversified portfolio of products to capitalize on the trend of shift in consumer preferences towards trusted and branded packaged foods amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company plans to expand its existing product portfolio of nutraceuticals products, the filing said.

Ruchi Soya's portfolio of brands like Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela , Ruchi Star and Ruchi Sunlight continues to witness good response.

Ruchi Soya has over 56,000 hectares under oil palm cultivation engaging with more than 39,000 farmers across nine states in India. The company is also engaged in wind power generation business out of which 19 per cent is used for captive consumption.

Sources had said last week that Ruchi Soya, which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, is likely to hit the capital market with its follow-on public offer (FPO) by the end of this month to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
2
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022