MP: One dead, 37 injured as overcrowded bus turns turtle in Chitrakoot

A 50-year-old woman was killed and 37 pilgrims injured, four of them with head wounds, on Sunday after their bus overturned in Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said.

The four seriously injured persons, whose wounds are not life threatening though, have been admitted in the district hospital while the others are being treated at another facility, Satna Collector Anurag Verma told PTI over phone.

The victims hailed from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh and were on a pilgrimage to Chitrakoot, and the accident took place near the Gupt Godavari Dham when the bus tried to dodge an autorickshaw and veered off the road, he said.

Eyewitnesses said there may have been 65 people on the bus, which was way beyond the capacity of the vehicle.

