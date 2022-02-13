Left Menu

Odisha: Villagers protesting JSW project meet govt officials in major breakthrough

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 23:05 IST
Odisha: Villagers protesting JSW project meet govt officials in major breakthrough
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Odisha government officials on Sunday held a meeting with residents of Dhinkia village who were protesting against land acquisition for JSW's mega steel plant project, in a major breakthrough.

Jagatsinghpur District Collector Parul Patwari and Superintendent of Police Akhileshwar Singh were present in the meeting held at the Dhinkia panchayat office in the afternoon.

The locals had blocked the roads that connect the village by digging pits and putting up bamboo barriers, following the violent clash with police on January 14 -- the day of Makar Sankranti. Forty villagers and five policemen were injured in the violence.

Normalcy has now returned to the village as the villagers ''welcomed the collector and SP'', an official said.

''Though the administration did not fulfill any of the demands of the people, they were assured of positive change in the proposed JSW project sites after the model code of conduct imposed for the panchayat elections is lifted,'' the official said.

Among others, the villagers demanded that police cases against locals be withdrawn and further arrests be stopped.

The villagers were represented by Nirbhaya Samantaraya, Akshay Das, Nityananda Swain and Pradeep Shatapathi, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022