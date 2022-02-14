Left Menu

U.S. says Canadian authorities to reopen key bridge

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 00:44 IST
U.S. says Canadian authorities to reopen key bridge
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Sunday that Canadian authorities plan to reopen a key bridge to the United States, after clearing protesters and vehicles from the vital trade route between the two countries.

"Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge today after completing necessary safety checks. We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume," White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022