Saudi-led coalition asks civilians in ministries in Yemen's Sanaa to evacuate
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef 2 drone. The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015 after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen late on Sunday asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the coalition.
The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and in response to the threat a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed. Twelve people were injured at the airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef 2 drone.
The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015 after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
