Saudi-led coalition strikes destroy satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa - Residents

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed a Houthi telecommunication system used to control drones, Saudi State TV reported on Monday after the coalition asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate. The bombing targeted a ground station for satellites in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry in northern Sanaa, Residents told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:28 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed a Houthi telecommunication system used to control drones, Saudi State TV reported on Monday after the coalition asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate.

The bombing targeted a ground station for satellites in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry in northern Sanaa, Residents told Reuters. Earlier on Monday, Houthi-run TV Al Masirah reported a coalition attack targeted the telecommunication ministry without providing details on the damage.

The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use ministry headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and as a response a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed. Twelve people were injured at the airport in a Houthi drone attack on Thursday.

Houthi forces have sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia during the seven-year conflict, and recently fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates capital. The Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with air strikes inside Yemen. The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government.

