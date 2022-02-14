Left Menu

India showcased investment opportunities for Japanese firms

India on Monday showcased investment opportunities in different emerging sectors including ICT, renewable energy, electric vehicles, drones, robotics and textiles for Japanese firms.During a joint meeting between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT and Japans Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry METI various ways to increase investments were discussed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 12:14 IST
India showcased investment opportunities for Japanese firms
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday showcased investment opportunities in different emerging sectors including ICT, renewable energy, electric vehicles, drones, robotics and textiles for Japanese firms.

During a joint meeting between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)) and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) various ways to increase investments were discussed. They reviewed progress under Japanese Industrial Townships (JITs) in India.

DPIIT and states presented the developed land and infrastructure available for Japanese investors in these townships, a statement by the commerce and industry ministry said.

JITs were set up in April 2015. Japan is the only country that has dedicated country-focused industrial townships across India.

''There are ready-to-move-in facilities and fully developed land available for allotment in these townships,'' it said, adding investments opportunities were showcased in ''the Information and Communications Technologies, Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, Drones, Robotics and Textiles sectors''.

Currently there are 114 Japanese companies across the JITs. The Neemrana and Sri City industrial townships host the majority of the Japanese companies. Companies such as Daikin, Isuzu, Kobelco, Yamaha Music, Hitachi Automotive etc are the marque Japanese investors which have set up manufacturing in these townships.

As the fifth largest investor, Japan has contributed over USD 36.2 billion in cumulative investments since 2000, especially in key sectors such as automobiles, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), medical devices, consumer goods, textiles, food processing and chemicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022