French police kill person who attacked them with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 12:58 IST
- Country:
- France
Police on Monday morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.
"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.
Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium.
