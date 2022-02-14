Left Menu

French police kill person who attacked them with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station

Police on Monday morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:07 IST
French police kill person who attacked them with knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Police on Monday morning killed a person who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio. "The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium. French Interior Minister earlier said on Twitter that the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, adding that no members of the public had been hurt.

Djebbari told RMC Radio that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, and that the person in question was already known to the police. Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters, as people prepare to take the polls for April's presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022