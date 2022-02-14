Left Menu

Sterling hits one-week low on stronger dollar, Ukraine fears

Hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data last week also weighed on investor sentiment, as markets bet that the Federal Reserve will lift rates more than 160 basis points before the end of the year. The pound was down 0.5% against the stronger dollar at $1.3498 at 0902 GMT, a one-week low.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 14:46 IST
Sterling hits one-week low on stronger dollar, Ukraine fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell against a stronger dollar in early trading on Monday as the possibility of war in Ukraine, along with the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike, gave investors reason to turn more risk-averse. Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar struggled while the U.S. dollar, which is seen as a safe haven, strengthened.

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday. Hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data last week also weighed on investor sentiment, as markets bet that the Federal Reserve will lift rates more than 160 basis points before the end of the year.

The pound was down 0.5% against the stronger dollar at $1.3498 at 0902 GMT, a one-week low. Versus the euro, it was more steady, at 83.785 pence per euro.

Speculators slightly reduced the size of their net short position on the pound (bets that the pound will fall) versus the dollar in the week to Feb. 8, CFTC data showed. "Should markets move to price in more geopolitical risk, the cable may well break below the 1.3500-1.3600 range that has held since the start of February," wrote ING strategists in a client note.

"At the same time, we think that this week's data flow in the UK should continue to support Bank of England tightening expectations." UK jobs and wages data is due on Tuesday, and inflation data for January is due on Wednesday, with retail sales data expected on Friday.

The pound has benefited in recent weeks from the Bank of England raising rates. "While there might be upside risks to the jobs and wages data, given the BoE is better positioned for these risks we expect a less volatile reaction to the UK data this week with Fed speculation and events in Ukraine perhaps more important influences," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022