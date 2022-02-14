Left Menu

Gulf Oil, SCHWING Stetter partner to market genuine oils

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:16 IST
Gulf Oil, SCHWING Stetter partner to market genuine oils
  • Country:
  • India

Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricant on Monday said it has joined hands with construction equipment manufacturer and supplier SCHWING Stetter to launch a range of genuine oils.

Gulf Oil, in a statement, said it expects the demand for synthetic industrial lubricants and oils to grow going forward and the company is strategically positioned to cater to the growing market consumption in the construction segment.

In line with the burgeoning demand in the construction and infrastructure space, SCHWING Stetter has entered into a strategic partnership with Gulf Oil for its construction equipment needs, Gulf Oil said in the statement.

These genuine Oils will be distributed by SCHWING's exclusively through its own outlets across various locations in the country, it stated.

SCHWING is the market leader, with a 65 per cent market share in concrete technology, where huge investments are expected by the government, private sector and housing welfare schemes, it said.

The company is looking to extend its presence in India, said the statement, adding Gulf Oil will partner the brand to execute with better efficiency and efficacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022