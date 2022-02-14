Gulf Oil, SCHWING Stetter partner to market genuine oils

Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricant on Monday said it has joined hands with construction equipment manufacturer and supplier SCHWING Stetter to launch a range of genuine oils.

Gulf Oil, in a statement, said it expects the demand for synthetic industrial lubricants and oils to grow going forward and the company is strategically positioned to cater to the growing market consumption in the construction segment.

In line with the burgeoning demand in the construction and infrastructure space, SCHWING Stetter has entered into a strategic partnership with Gulf Oil for its construction equipment needs, Gulf Oil said in the statement.

These genuine Oils will be distributed by SCHWING's exclusively through its own outlets across various locations in the country, it stated.

SCHWING is the market leader, with a 65 per cent market share in concrete technology, where huge investments are expected by the government, private sector and housing welfare schemes, it said.

The company is looking to extend its presence in India, said the statement, adding Gulf Oil will partner the brand to execute with better efficiency and efficacy.

