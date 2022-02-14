Public voting on Canon's People’s Choice Winner for 'Moments that Matter' opened

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) the official printing and imaging provider of Expo 2020 Dubai, opened its doors to the general public to vote and select a 'People's Choice Winner' for 'Moments that Matter' competition, in an announcement today.

In alignment with Canon's future of the planet pillar, Canon had launched its sustainability-themed 'Moments that Matter' competition last year, aimed at engaging people and influencing sustainable development through visual storytelling at Expo 2020 Dubai

VIEW AND VOTE: THE PROCESS

Thirty shortlisted entries from the competition are now on display for the general public to view and vote in order to select one lucky winner who'll take home the company's newly launched and highly-rated R5 camera along with the lens.

Viewers can vote for their favorite photograph from February 8th to February 28th 2022, shortlisted entries are currently being exhibited at Expo 2020's sustainability pavilion and are also available to view at Canon's official Facebook page here https://bit.ly/3rz8BxB

MOMENTS THAT MATTER: THE COMPETITION

The competition is part of Expo's series of interactive events and programs to promote the power of imagery to capture, preserve and share with the world some of the most inspiring transformative ideas showcased at the exhibition. Canon's interactive events and programs align with Expo 2020 Dubai's pillars of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability with corporate priority platforms of the 'Future of the Planet', the 'Future of People in it', and the 'Future of what is Possible'.

Photographers aged 18 and above in the EMEA region were previously asked to submit five images reflecting the ideals of sustainability across these categories: 'Moments that make us' (Environment), 'Moments that heal us' (Human), 'Moments that save us' (Social) and 'Moments that develop us' (Economic).

The overall competition entries have been judged by an esteemed international panel of experts, including Fiona Shields, head of photography at Guardian News and Media Group; Kathy Moran, the deputy director of photography for National Geographic magazine; Aïda Muluneh, Canon ambassador and founder and director of Addis Foto Fest; Brent Stirton, Canon ambassador and senior photographer at Getty Images, and Muhammed Muheisen, Canon ambassador, National Geographic photographer, Pulitzer prize winner and founder of Everyday Refugees.

(With Inputs from APO)