Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of equity share capital of Sajjan India by Sona Company

The proposed combination relates to investment in the Target by way of acquisition of equity shares of the Target and falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:06 IST
CCI approves acquisition of equity share capital of Sajjan India by Sona Company
The proposed combination relates to investment in Target by way of acquisition of equity shares of Target and falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of equity share capital of Sajjan India Limited (Target) by Sona Company Pte. Ltd. (Acquirer) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The proposed combination relates to investment in Target by way of acquisition of equity shares of Target and falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Acquirer

The Acquirer is an investment company, incorporated under the laws of Singapore. The Acquirer does not have any physical presence in India. The Acquirer does not have any portfolio companies or investments in India as on the date of the notice.

Target

In India, Target's activities are limited to: (i) contract manufacture and manufacture of chemical compounds used in agro-chemicals; (ii) manufacture and trade of specialty chemicals; (iii) manufacture and trade of chemical compounds used in dyes and pigments; (iv) manufacture of chemical compounds/intermediates (not being active pharmaceutical ingredients) used in pharmaceuticals; and (v) manufacture of chemical reagents.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022