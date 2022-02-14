Covid-19 fuels growth of personal mobility segment, says report

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the growth of the personal mobility segment with many customers going in for pre-owned vehicles, as per the annual automobile trends report for 2021 by online marketplace for automobiles Droom.

The pandemic has pushed the buyer preference to opt for personal mobility over public transportation and ride sharing, as per the report.

Besides, the customers are now increasingly looking at pre-owned cars as opposed to buying new ones with Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerging as the largest markets for the transaction in CY2021, it added.

The report also observed that the SUV segment topped the chart in the four wheeler segment with Hyundai emerging on the top followed by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Fortuner. In the two-wheeler segment Bajaj Pulsar emerged as the top preference, followed by TVS Apache RTR, Bajaj Pulsar NS, and Bajaj Avenger, it added.

''The Calendar Year 2021 was more of a recovery year for business from the ongoing impact of COVID, and the same was reflected in our annual automobile trend report 2021. The trends show an overall healthy growth for the automobile market, with more buyers and sellers opting to go online,'' Droom Chairman and CEO Sandeep Aggarwal stated.

As per the report findings, in the luxury vehicle segment, Mercedes Benz E-Class became the most preferred luxury car, followed by BMW5 Series and Mercedes Benz C Class.

In the luxury two-wheeler segment Harley Davidson Street was the top choice, followed by Kawasaki Ninja and Royal Enfield Interceptor, it added.

