Lord's Mark Industries to set up JV with Kerala govt for EV manufacturing

City-based Lord's Mark Industries announced on Monday setting up of a joint venture with Kerala government undertaking Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Their first production facility will come up at an estimated investment of Rs 20-30 crore in Kannur (Kerala).

The facility is expected to commence operations from December this year. The JV plans to expand operations to pan-India subsequently by partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) besides looking at exports to eastern European and African countries, a release said. Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries manufactures a wide range of renewable energy and healthcare products. Its subsidiary, Lords Automative launched its e-scooters in October 2020 under the brand name 'Zoom' and 'Zoom Li'.

The JV, which would have majority stake by Lord's Mark, will also undertake R&D activities to manufacture technologically advanced and energy-efficient EV products, it said, adding that plans are in progress to develop state-of-the-art technology to drive innovation and efficiency across the EV value chain.

According to the release, an independent study by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) has estimated that should India stay on course to achieve its EV ambition and targets by 2030, it would create a market opportunity worth USD 206 billion.

India's push towards green mobility would be a key step towards improving the country's fuel economy, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and combating climate change, the release said. ''Through our JV with KAL, we aim to build a robust indigenous EV ecosystem and help in positioning India as one of the leading global manufacturing hubs for EVs. Through this collaboration, KAL will be in an improved position to leverage the pan-India distribution network of Lord's Mark Industries to expand their market scale and distribution outreach,'' said Sachidanand Upadhyay, founder, Lord's Mark Industries Pvt Ltd.

KAL is into the manufacturing of e-three wheelers both for passenger and cargo segments under the brand name KERALA. Besides, it also manufactures high precision aerospace components for Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) for their space programmes, as per the release. ''Kerala was one of the first states in India to draft an e-vehicle policy and has been in the forefront of boosting clean energy initiatives in the country's transport sector. Through our strategic partnership with Lord's Mark Industries, we will be playing a pivotal role in accelerating the shift towards e-mobility and ensuring sustainable development of the state,'' said KAL managing director P V Saseendran.

