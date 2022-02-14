India's export of Shallots sees a boom with a growth of 487% since 2013. Exports rose from USD 2 Million in April-December 2013 to USD 11.6 Million in April-December 2021.

Major export destinations during April-December 2021 were Sri Lanka (35.9%), Malaysia (29.4%), Thailand (12%), U Arab E (7.5%) & Singapore (5.8%).

India's export of Pineapple also rose by almost 100% to USD 3.26 Million during April-December 2021 compared to USD 1.63 Million during April-December 2013.

Major export destinations for Pineapple during April-December 2021 were U A E (32.2%), Nepal (22.7%), Qatar (16.6%), Maldives (13.2%) & U S A (7.1%).

India has been seeing consistent growth in exports. It may be noted that India's merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69% to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; recording an increase of 31.75% over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020.

India's merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53% to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January); marking an increase of 27.0% over USD 264.13 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

The government has been taking up a number of proactive steps to boost exports. An export monitoring desk has been set up to help remove impediments, constraints and bottlenecks faced by the export sector, especially during the pandemic.

Various Acts under the Department of Commerce are being reviewed to remove redundancies and outdated provisions.

Several bilateral trade agreements are being pursued with great vigour. The government is committed towards developing each district in India as an export hub through initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP). Innovative measures such as use of payload carrying drones to address first and last mile connectivity issues are being taken.

Efforts are being made for reducing compliance burden through rationalization and decriminalization and several initiatives are being undertaken to improve the ease of doing business.

Support is also being extended to exporters through various exporters-oriented schemes.

The Government is also working on enhancing value of branding of Indian exports to improve India's global standing as a reliable supplier and proactive steps are being undertaken to align the nation with the global value chain.

An IT-based platform for providing exporters licensing and addressing their grievances is also in the works.

