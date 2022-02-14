Shree Renuka Sugars Q3 net profit at Rs 42.8 cr

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 141.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,025.3 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,398.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Shree Renuka Sugars, which is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd, is one the largest sugar and ethanol producers.

