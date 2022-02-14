Left Menu

Glenmark inks pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug in Colombian market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:16 IST
Glenmark inks pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug in Colombian market
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug Pulmicort Respules in the Colombian market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia SAS and AstraZeneca Colombia have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca remains the holder of the registration for Pulmicort Respules and will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug while Glenmark will be responsible for its commercialisation in the Colombian market, it added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President and Global Head - Business Development Marco Cerato noted that the partnership would help in strengthening the company's key therapy area of respiratory medicine in the region.

Genmark currently markets a range of respiratory drugs in Latin America including Glemont L, Glencet Levocetirizine and Furomet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022