Glenmark inks pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug in Colombian market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug Pulmicort Respules in the Colombian market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia SAS and AstraZeneca Colombia have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca remains the holder of the registration for Pulmicort Respules and will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug while Glenmark will be responsible for its commercialisation in the Colombian market, it added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President and Global Head - Business Development Marco Cerato noted that the partnership would help in strengthening the company's key therapy area of respiratory medicine in the region.

Genmark currently markets a range of respiratory drugs in Latin America including Glemont L, Glencet Levocetirizine and Furomet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)