Parsvnath Developers posts Rs 69cr loss in Dec quarter; revenue jumps 4 times to Rs 301cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.87 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 126.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 301.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 73.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Parsvnath group has presence across over 37 major cities across 13 states. The company has already delivered 68 projects.

In November, the company tied up with Unity Buildwell to develop a 4 lakh square feet luxury retail mall in West Delhi and both partners expect rental income of at least Rs 100 crore annually from this project.

