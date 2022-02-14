Left Menu

Four members of family killed as car hits culvert in MP

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:37 IST
Four members of family killed as car hits culvert in MP
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, were killed and another woman was injured on Monday when their speeding car hit a culvert in Prakash Nagar area in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The victims were travelling from Sala village in the neighbouring Dhar district to Rajasthan to perform some religious ritual, Bilpank police station in-charge Deepak Sejwar said.

The deceased are identified as Raviraj Singh (30), his wife Renu Kunwar (22), his mother Vinod Kunwar (55) and paternal aunt Bhanwar Kunwar (45). All of them died on the spot, the official said.

The injured woman is admitted to a hospital in Ratlam, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022