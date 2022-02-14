Four members of family killed as car hits culvert in MP

Four members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, were killed and another woman was injured on Monday when their speeding car hit a culvert in Prakash Nagar area in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The victims were travelling from Sala village in the neighbouring Dhar district to Rajasthan to perform some religious ritual, Bilpank police station in-charge Deepak Sejwar said.

The deceased are identified as Raviraj Singh (30), his wife Renu Kunwar (22), his mother Vinod Kunwar (55) and paternal aunt Bhanwar Kunwar (45). All of them died on the spot, the official said.

The injured woman is admitted to a hospital in Ratlam, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

