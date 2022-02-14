Left Menu

Omaxe posts Rs 38.56 cr loss in Dec qtr; revenue up 75 pc to Rs 184 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:00 IST
Omaxe posts Rs 38.56 cr loss in Dec qtr; revenue up 75 pc to Rs 184 cr
Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 38.56 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 95.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 75 per cent to Rs 184.26 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 105.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

