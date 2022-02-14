Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace

Ukraine International Airlines, the country's biggest carrier, said on Monday it had received official notification from insurers terminating cover of aircraft for its flights in Ukrainian airspace, amid escalating tension with Russia.

"UIA is making efforts and is constantly negotiating with insurance companies, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the state aviation administration and hopes for mutual understanding," it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)