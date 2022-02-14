Czech Airlines adds three flights from Kyiv this week and next
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:04 IST
Czech Airlines has added three flights from Kyiv to Prague to its schedule this week and next, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
She said the flights had previously been cancelled for business reasons but have been restored because of rising demand. The airline's website listed daily flights from Kyiv to Prague between Monday and the end of February.
