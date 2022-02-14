Left Menu

Jaypee Infratech posts Rs 540 cr loss in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:14 IST
Crisis-hit Jaypee Infratech on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 540.03 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 472.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 294.76 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 248.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In June last year, Mumbai-based Suraksha group received the approval of financial creditors and homebuyers to takeover Jaypee Infratech Ltd through insolvency process, raising hopes for homebuyers of getting possession of their dream flats.

Suraksha group has promised to complete around 20,000 flats and handover to homebuyers over the next 3-4 years.

