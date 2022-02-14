Left Menu

IREDA posts all-time high net profit of Rs 407 cr in Apr-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:18 IST
IREDA posts all-time high net profit of Rs 407 cr in Apr-Dec
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Monday posted the highest-ever net profit of Rs 407.09 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2021.

''Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has posted a total income from operations of Rs 2,136.64 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 407.09 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2021,'' the company said in a statement.

IREDA's board of directors approved the audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, in a meeting held on Monday.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said in the statement: ''Rs 407.09 crore is the highest-ever PAT in the history of the company, not only for the period of nine months but also even considering the annual profit of the company in the past.'' He, therefore, added that IREDA has reported its highest-ever PAT of Rs 407.09 crore.

It highlighted the performance in October-December 2021 as compared to the corresponding period during FY2020–21.

The loan sanction stood at Rs 1,439.33 crore (Q3) against Rs 1,281.22 crore (in same period a year ago, it said.

Similarly, the loan disbursement (in Q3) stood at Rs 1,484.84 crore as against Rs 777.88 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022