World Bank temporarily relocates staff from Ukraine, suspends missions-internal memo

The World Bank is temporarily relocating staff from Ukraine and has suspended staff missions to the country due to the tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The World Bank said it was closely monitoring the situation and its operations were continuing in Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is underway and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)