Left Menu

World Bank temporarily relocates staff from Ukraine, suspends missions-internal memo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:33 IST
World Bank temporarily relocates staff from Ukraine, suspends missions-internal memo
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank is temporarily relocating staff from Ukraine and has suspended staff missions to the country due to the tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The World Bank said it was closely monitoring the situation and its operations were continuing in Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is underway and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022